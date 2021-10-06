Teenager injured after collision between car and moped closes busy Derbyshire road
Derbyshire police closed a busy road after a collision between a moped and a car.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 6:51 pm
The incident happened on Nottingham Road at Alfreton this afternoon.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The force was called just after 2pm to reports of a collision between a car and a moped.
“The car (a Peugeot 207) and the moped (a Yamaha) collided just outside the Co-op store.
“The rider of the moped, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with injuries to his leg."