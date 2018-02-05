Teenager arrested in connection with stabbing

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Sandiacre.

The boy, who is from Nottingham, was arrested on suspicion of wounding and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Derbyshire Police were called to Sandiacre and Long Eaton between 5pm and 6pm last night by residents reporting a group of youths fighting and being anti-social in the towns.

A 15-year-old boy suffered a stab wound while he was in Springfield Park, Sandiacre.

He was taken to hospital and was later discharged.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DS Matt Croome on 101, quoting reference 18000055052.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.