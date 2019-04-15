Teenager arrested after Derbyshire firefighters 'attacked' while dealing with blaze

A teenager has been arrested after firefighters were allegedly attacked in North Wingfield

According to police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended reports of a blaze at the skate park in the village between 9.45pm and 10.10pm on Friday.

READ THIS: 'Matter of life or death' warning for Derbyshire householders



A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "While dealing with the fire, a group attacked the firefighters - two were punched and struck with bottles.

"One of the firefighters required hospital treatment.

"A 16-year-old male from North Wingfield was arrested on Saturday for the assault on the firefighter.

"The male has been interviewed and his mobile has been seized and will be examined and downloaded to recover any potential evidence.

"At this time the male has been released under investigation while we gather the evidence and speak to other potential witnesses.

"If you can offer any more information, please phone 101 and quote 19*187448."