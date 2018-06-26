Teenage girl dies after crash at Peak District beauty spot

A teenage girl has died after a crash near a Peak District beauty spot.

Police said they were called to a crash on an un-named road between Howden Dam and Fairholmes Visitor Centre.

It is believed the crash, which involved a grey VW Polo, occurred between 4am and 5.30am.

Ameena Khan, 19, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene and four other people are receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash should call Derbyshire police on the 101 number with reference 18*288474.