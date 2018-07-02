Teenage boy apologises and pays for repairs after damaging park sign

A teenage boy has apologised and is to pay for repairs after he admitted damaging a sign in a park.

The 15-year-old, who lives locally, admitted causing the damage on Thursday, May 24, at South Street Recreation Ground in South Normanton.

The boy has apologised and agreed to pay more than £50 to South Normanton Parish Council for repairs to the sign.

He was identified following a media appeal with CCTV images.

PCSO Lucy Naughton of the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The boy was sorry that he had damaged the sign, and he has done something positive to make amends, by paying to repair the damage and offering an apology.

“We would like to thank the community for their help in the appeal earlier this month. It has helped us to resolve the matter to the benefit of all those affected.”

The damage was resolved through Community Remedy, a process which allows officers to use their professional judgment to resolve minor crimes swiftly and in accordance with the victims’ wishes.

The crime is recorded as usual but dealt with in a more proportionate way, without the case going through the court process.