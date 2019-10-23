Teachers had 'no choice' but to strike at Chesterfield school as 'ongoing concerns have not been resolved'

Teachers at a Chesterfield school with concerns over staff treatment and ‘lack of discipline’ said they had ‘no choice’ but to engage in strike action again this week.

Hasland Hall Community School was forced to close for the day of action which involved NASUWT union members, parents and pupils on Tuesday (October 22).

This is the second strike at the school this year after a two-day protest in July in a row over the same issues.

Chris Keates, acting general secretary of the NASUWT, the Teacher’s Union, said members were striking due to ‘continued failure’ by senior school staff to take professional concerns seriously.

Ms Keates added: “NASUWT members first took strike action in July and, despite the best efforts of the Union to work with the employer to find a resolution to these issues, unfortunately the problems remain unresolved.

“We regret any disruption this strike action has caused to parents or pupils but teachers have a right to be treated with dignity and respect in the workplace and to have working conditions which reflect their role as skilled professionals. We again urge the employer to work with us to find a resolution to these issues so that further strike action can be avoided.”

But in a letter to parents, headteacher Miss R N Moore said there had been a ‘very positive start to the year’ at Hasland Hall with new students ‘settling in very well’.

Miss Moore added she was ‘disappointed’ by the strike action, as school chiefs had met with senior personnel from Derbyshire County Council, together with country representatives of the NASUWT during the first week of term.

She said: “We were, at the meeting and previous ones, able to outline all the actions we had taken to address the concerns of the NASUWT had raised over staff workload and student behaviour with the clear aim of resolving any dispute.”

Miss Moore added that school bosses would ‘continue to work together’ with all staff and parents to ‘provide the best education for young people in our care’.

It is understood that Ofsted carried out an inspection at the school last week and that Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has visited to discuss issues.

One parent, who did not wish to be named, said there was a ‘wide feeling of distrust’ towards the running of the school.

Another told us: “There is support from parents towards striking teachers as they generally recognise the working conditions are often unsafe.”

