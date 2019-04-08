Teacher to take part in London Marathon for Chesterfield hospice after dad passes away

A young man is preparing to pound the streets of London in memory of his dad who sadly died of cancer.

Liam Hall, a secondary school maths teacher, will take part in the London Marathon on April 28 to raise money for Chesterfield-based Ashgate Hospicecare.

The 27-year-old's dad Dave Hall, of Holme Hall, passed away aged 54 in June 2016 after a six-month battle with cancer. He spent his final weeks being cared for at the hospice.

Liam, of Sheffield, said: "I am trying to raise as much money as I can for Ashgate - I've set myself a super ambitious target of £2,000 - as the love, care and support they showed my dad and my family during this difficult time was incredible.

"Words simply cannot describe how grateful I am such a charity exists and how such wonderful people worked around the clock to care for my dad and make sure he was comfortable and without pain in his final weeks.

"Even after my dad passed away they remained a source of support and comfort for my family."

To sponsor Liam, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liamlondonmarathon