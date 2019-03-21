The mayor has a go on the drum at an Alfreton Fun Day event in the early 1990s.

Take a trip down memory lane in our old Chesterfield photos

Feeling nostalgic for the good old days? Browse through our photos from the past to bring back some memories.

We love to see your retro snapshots. Send your old photos to lucy.roberts@jpimedia.co.uk to see them featured in the paper and online

1. Reaping rewards...

2. Grand opening...

3. Special day...

4. A step back in time...

