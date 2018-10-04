Take a look at this stunning £2million property up for sale in the heart of a Peak District town

To view pictures of this fabulous seven-bedroomed property click on the link above.

This is your chance to live in luxury in this elegant home a stone’s throw away from the beautiful Buxton Pavilion Gardens.

For a shade under £2million Thorneycroft offers potential buyers stunning living accommodation with a wealth of period features, as well as seven en-suite bedrooms, a self-contained one-bedroom apartment and two independent cottages.

Situated on a pretty tree-lined street, the house features a library, three superb reception rooms and a dream kitchen.

A large scale refurbishment project saw the home remodelled to make it suitable for modern living, while carefully restoring the original features.

- Period charm

- Superb dining kitchen

- Master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite

- Six further en-suite bedrooms

- Library

- Self-contained one-bedroomed flat

- Two further cottages

- In the heart of Buxton

- Asking price £1,995,000

A stylish addition to the house is an Art Deco stained glass window, believed to date back to the 1920s.

The drawing room, featuring a stunning marble Edwardian Carrara fireplace, is accessed from the impressive full height reception hallway, also leading to a formal dining room and sitting room.

The hallway also gives access to the well appointed dining kitchen, boasting a large kitchen island with granite worktop, natural slate floor and gas Aga.

To the first floor the master bedroom offers a dressing room and luxury en-suite bathroom.

The self-contained one-bedroomed flat is found on the lower ground floor and can be accessed via an interior door or exterior steps. Two further dwellings - the ‘Cottage’ and ‘Coach House’ - offer charming living accommodation separate to the main house.

The property is enclosed by pretty well established gardens, as well as an extensive gravelled parking area and garaging.

For further information on Thorneycroft visit the Fisher German website, or call the estate agent on 01530 410840.