‘Sweet and kind’ Brimington youngster raises £240 for autism charity

A ‘sweet and kind’ youngster from Brimington has smashed his £200 sponsorship target after being inspired to take part in a fundraising run for the National Autistic Society.

Regan Brentnall, who has autism, tackled the 5K Big Fun Run at Markeaton Park, Derby, on Saturday- raising more than £240 for the charity.

The six-year-old schoolboy wanted to give something back after his mum, Natalie, took part in a Sparkle Walk for Ashgate Hospicecare.

Natalie said: “Regan wanted to do something for charity the way I did. We found the Big Fun Run which seemed perfect for Regan and also meant his little sister, Kennedy, could join in too.

“Regan doesn’t know what autism is and he also doesn’t know that he has autism.

“It’s never been the right time to tell him because he wouldn’t have understood. The fundraising is our way of helping him understand.”

Regan’s autism impacts his daily life in a number of ways including his speech and relationships with friends.

“He can now speak perfectly but he struggles to communicate as effectively as other children his age,” added Natalie. Every person on the spectrum is different in their own unique way and I hope to teach him that.

“Hopefully after we complete this journey finding out he also has autism isn’t something he is confused by and is something he can celebrate.”

n You can still donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/regan-kennedydothebigfunrun.