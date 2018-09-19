Suspected thief tried to evade Chesterfield police by hiding in a bush

A suspected thief tried to evade police by hiding in a bush in Chesterfield.

Officers received reports that a man and a woman had allegedly stolen items worth around £400 from the Boots store on Low Pavement at around 3.20pm on Tuesday.

Security staff followed the pair until officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of theft.

The policing team tweeted that he made a 'valiant effort to evade capture by desperately trying to blend in with the bush that he was hiding in'.

Gabriel-Cosmin Tuineac, 38, of Lombard Street, Horton Kirby, Dartford, was subsequently charged and remanded into custody.

He was due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court on Wednesday morning.