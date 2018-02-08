Suspected arson in Killamarsh

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after it is believed a car was set on fire deliberately in Killamarsh.

Firefighters and police officers were called to the incident Rotherham Road just before 2.50am on Sunday, January 28.

Three cars were well alight, and officers carrying out investigations believe the fire was started on purpose in one of the vehicles, which then spread to two others parked nearby.

The police would particularly like to speak to two people seen in the area around the time of the incident, who appeared to be wearing light coloured trousers and hoodies.

Did you notice anything suspicious or have any information which could help with inquiries?

If so, call DC Craig Chidlow on 101, quoting reference 18*43729, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.