Surprise birthday party for Aunty Pat

Care home employees and residents threw a surprise birthday party for a worker who they call Aunty Pat.

The celebration was in honour of Pat Boden’s 60th birthday and included a buffet, entertainer and decorations.

Kathleen Richard, manager, saiid: “She is known for all the support she gives over and above the line of duty to all the staff, residents and visitors. So much so that she is now referred to as Aunty Pat.”

Prior to joining Holmewood Care Home as a senior carer, Pat started working in care at a different home in 2003.

She lives in New Whittington, Chesterfield, with her dog Tilly, who she often brings into the home to meet the residents.

Kathleen added: “Pat really is an Aunty to all the staff here at Holmewood, particularly the younger staff who need a little bit more guidance and support. She takes them under her wing of expertise.

“She often treats the residents and staff from her own pocket and never misses any birthday or special occasion for anyone, so we wanted to do something for her.”