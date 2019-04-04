Sunday car boot sale could be held behind Chesterfield Town Hall

A popular car boot sale could be held behind Chesterfield Town Hall every Sunday.

In January, Chesterfield Borough Council announced its Sunday car boot sale at the Proact Stadium will not take place at the football ground from July after a decision was made by the Spireites.

READ THIS: Spireites pull plug on Proact car boot sale

The council has now submitted a planning application to itself requesting that the sale moves from the Proact Stadium to Rose Hill car park.

According to the application, it would take place between 7am and 1.30pm on Sundays.

One planning document reveals Steve Payne, a district environmental health officer at the council, has voiced concern about noise disturbance for people living on Albion Road and Rose Hill as a result of traders arriving at the site.

Mr Payne said: "I note that the access to the car park will be via the entrance to the west of the car park, and the reasoning behind this is to prevent traffic queuing into Saltergate.

"I am concerned that the use of this access will cause noise disturbance to the houses on Albion Road and, to a lesser extent, Rose Hill from vehicles arriving early on a Sunday morning.

"I am particularly concerned as it has been stated, anecdotally, that the traders will arrive at the site much earlier than the proposed time for the site to be opened for setting up, at 7am.

"This was a problem when the car boot moved from the Holywell Cross car park (where traders were seen to be setting up from 3am) to the car park at Chesterfield football club, due to a row of terraced housing directly across the road.

"I have asked that the proposed start time be delayed to 8am, but the applicant is reluctant to do so, as it is believed that the disturbance can be better controlled by allowing the traders to access the site.

"Can some arrangement be made to hold early arriving vehicles on Rose Hill (ie in front of the Town Hall, away from housing)?

"I am not aware of any legislative controls which we would be able to impose if the application is approved with no such mitigation measures applied at this stage.

"If this is not possible I would like to object to the proposal due to the probable early morning disturbance to nearby residents."

Another planning document states that all the car park's spaces would be lost during the hours of operation - but adds there are two adjacent car parks, Albion Road and Soresby Street.

The car boot sale is one of the biggest in the area.