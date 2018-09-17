Sulphur found in Chesterfield terror suspect’s toilet

Items of ‘explosive significance’ were seized from a terror suspect’s fish and chip shop in Chesterfield, a court heard.

Andy Star, 32, the former owner of the Mermaid Fish Bar on Sheffield Road in the town, and Farhad Salah, 23, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, are on trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The prosecution alleges Star was plotting a terror attack in the UK in support of so-called Islamic State - a charge he denies and claims is down to an innocent interest in homemade fireworks.

Salah - who also denies the same charge - is alleged to have been looking into an attack involving a driverless car bomb controlled by a laptop to spare themselves.

On Monday afternoon, prosecutor Anne Whyte QC said items of ‘explosive significance’ were seized from Star’s Mermaid Fish Bar.

These included, she said, 19 grammes of black powder, seven grammes of nitrate, 65 improvised fuses and a brown tube with 14 grammes of powder in it.

She added that some sulphur was found in Star’s toilet bowl.

Star, who was wearing a dark suit and tie, had his head bowed for much of the proceedings as he looked through documents.

Star and Salah, who are Iraqi nationals, were arrested at their separate addresses on December 19 last year.

The prosecution claims both defendants were working together in planning an attack and the ‘principle testing ground’ was at Star's then premises, the Mermaid Fish Bar.

The prosecution is expected to have finished presenting its evidence by the end of this week.

The trial continues.

