Stunning poppy cascade outside Peak District church to mark First World War centenary

A magnificent display of poppies made from plastic bottles is now on display in Hartington to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.

The creation of approximately 5,000 poppies has been underway since March, with the project involving local residents, school children, scouts and elderly members of the community.

The unique spectacle is on display until Friday November 30 outside Saint Giles’ Church, leading down towards the village’s war memorial.

To raise funds for a number of soldier’s charities, donation tins are available in the village including in Peach Newsagents.

If you cannot visit the village but would like to donate, contact Lesley Birch on 01298 84532.