Stunning drone video and photos capture dawn breaking over Peak District

This stunning drone video and photographs show dawn breaking over the Peak District.

They were captured by Rod Kirkpatrick of F Stop Press at Minninglow in the White Peak area.

Dawn breaks over Minninglow in the Peak District. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

He said: "Minninglow is the largest and most prominently sited cairn in the Peak District, just over a mile to the west of Aldwark. Surrounded by a beech plantation between the villages of Parwich and Elton, it is a landmark for miles around.

"Measuring 111ft by 144ft, the cairn consists of at least four chambers and has undergone a number of construction phases.

"The Low originally began life as a single chamber with a small mound comprised mainly of limestone probably during the Neolithic period.

"It was later covered by a long cairn with four chambers and later still converted into a massive circular mound, perhaps during the Bronze Age."