Twinkle-toed pupils shone in a performance which raised £436.58 for Ashgate Hospicecare.

The charity is close to the heart of Jo Hooper, founder of Studio J Dance Academy where the youngsters train. The evening at Whittington Moor Methodist Church was a celebration to mark the first year of the academy which offers classes, ranging from ballet, tap, lyrical, acrobatics and street dance, to children aged from 18 months to 13 years old. To find out more visit www.studiojdanceacademy.co.uk