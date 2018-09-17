Students get the day off after a Baslow primary school has no water

Students got to leave early today from a primary school in Baslow after it had no water.

Staff at Baslow St Anne's C of E Primary School said they have "no idea" what caused the problem but said they received a text from water supplier Severn Trent to say there might be low water pressure or no water at all in the area.

A school spokeswoman said: "We sent the students home at 9,15am - there was no water for the kitchen and toilets."

They also said Severn Trent has fixed the problem which also reportedly affected homes and other businesses in the area.

The school on School Lane is set to be open tomorrow.