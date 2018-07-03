Strongman visits Chesterfield ahead of event in memory of Chris Henchliffe

One of the world’s strongest men has visited Chesterfield to promote an upcoming charity event in memory of Chris Henchliffe.

Simon Plant will attempt to set his 15th world record at the event, which is being organised by Chris’s mum Yvonne Henchliffe and will take place at the Olde House on Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield, from noon on Sunday, August 26.

Yvonne Henchliffe with Simon Plant and the lorry he will pull.

On the day, Mr Plant will attempt to pull a 7.5-tonne, 50-feet truck – with one finger.

When he came to the town yesterday, Mr Plant checked out the vehicle – which is being provided by Chesterfield business Allen and Orr – and he met some people from Yvonne’s campaign group Stay Cute and Dilute.

He also visited Our Vision Our Future, a Chesterfield group for adults with learning difficulties aged 18 and over.

Yvonne said: “He performed some acts of strength for the group, bringing resounding applause all around.”

Simon Plant at the Allen and Orr Wood yard.

As well as Mr Plant’s world record attempt, the August 26 event – which is free to enter – will also include a bungee run, live music, stalls and much more.

It will raise money for the neurocare unit at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital and Chesterfield respite service Ability.

Former soldier and father Mr Henchliffe, of Chesterfield, died aged 26 nearly two years ago.

If you would like to get involved in the event, email Yvonne on yvonnehenchliffe67@gmail.com