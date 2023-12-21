Storm Pia Derbyshire: Updated list of roads closed by fallen trees as yellow weather warning in place
A yellow weather warning is in place in Derbyshire today (December 21) as Storm Pia hit the county with strong winds overnight and this morning. Quite widely winds reach 45-55 mph, with stronger gusts, possibly reaching 70 and 80 mph.The Met Office has warned of possible travel delays and short-term power cuts throughout the day.
The storm has caused a lot of travel disruption this morning as fallen trees have blocked roads and caused accidents.
Below is a list of North East Derbyshire roads closed due to Storm Pia:
- Heavy traffic due to fallen tree on B5056 in Youlgrave in both ways around Alport Lane
- Works road in Brimington near the bridge to Barrow Hill partially blocked
- A6 Derby Road both ways blocked, slow traffic due to fallen tree from B5035 Main Road to A610 Ripley Road
- B6179 Derby Road in Coxbench partially blocked both ways, a fallen tree at Coxbench Road
- B6179 in Little Eaton partially blocked in both ways, a fallen tree around Alfreton Road
- A608 in Morley partially blocked both ways , very slow traffic due to fallen tree at Broomfield College
- Brookside Road in Breadsall blocked both ways, from A608 Mansfield Road to Church Lane
- Station Road in Stanley closed in both ways from Derby Road to Glebe Crescent
- Station Road in Mickleover closed between East Avenue and Ladybank Road after a large tree crushed a car
- A515 is currently closed between the B5056 and Washbrook Lane after a falling tree hit a car. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries