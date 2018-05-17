Still 'some issues' in project to link two retail parks in Chesterfield

Derbyshire County Council is still working to resolve 'some issues' before it can build new steps linking two retail parks in Chesterfield.

The steps will eventually connect Ravenside Retail Park with the Lordsmill Retail Park.

Building work had been due to start last year - but the council says the project continues to be delayed because of land ownership issues.

A council spokesperson said this week: "The funding is set aside to carry out this work to link Lordsmill Retail Park with Ravenside Retail Park but there are still some issues to be finalised over land ownership.

"When these issues are sorted we will be able to start work, but we can’t give a date for this at the moment."

The budget for this job is £25,000, the council previously revealed.

Currently, some people gain access to the retail parks by going up and down a steep, dangerous embankment.

Fencing has been put up to try and stop members of the public from doing this.

Last year, the council opened a new walking and cycling path inbetween the two retail parks.