Staveley school hailed for improving pupils’ health and wellbeing

A Staveley school has been praised for improving health and wellbeing.

St Joseph’s Catholic and Church of England Primary School has given over an afternoon every week for activities which concentrate on the mind and body including yoga, cooking, exercise and even a climbing wall.

In addition, the school has launched a mental health campaign advising pupils that ‘it’s OK not to be OK’.

Headteacher Paula Lowry said: “The impact on our children has been tremendous.

“They love the afternoons and talk about how it has increased confidence and their attitude to taking risks.

“Our initiative has also included parents and in a recent parental survey health and wellbeing came out as a strength.

“The initiative was recognised in our most recent Ofsted inspection.”

The school held a fun-filled event on Thursday to celebrate the initiative and give children the feel-good factor.