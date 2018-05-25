Staveley man jailed for 13 years after killing pensioner with guitar

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after hitting his victim over the head with a guitar has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Jason Knowland, 46, of High Street, Staveley, was handed the sentence at Nottingham Crown Court today (Friday).

The violent assault took place in the Beechers Brook pub on Wednesday, June 21, between 6.15pm and 6.30pm.

His victim, Peter Matts (69), of Staveley, died later in hospital from his injuries.

DCI Gemma Booth said: “Following a thorough investigation, the jury - having heard all the evidence - returned a verdict of not guilty on the charge of murder.

“However, Mr Knowland has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and the sentence passed today reflects the danger he still poses to the public; something that was commented upon by the judge in summing up.

“It’s important to stress that this was a totally unnecessary and unjustifiable act of violence, the result of which was a man losing his life.

“My sincere thanks go to the family of Mr Matts for their support and bravery throughout this case.

“This sentence will not bring him back. However, I hope they can take some semblance of comfort from today’s outcome.”