Firefighters were mobilised to an underground electric cable fire.

Crews from Staveley arrived at the scene, on Lanbury Avenue at Mastin Moor, at 5.04pm yesterday (Sunday, October 21).

The incident happened at Lansbury Avenue, Mastin Moor. Photo: Google Images.

They used a CO2 extinguisher to put out the blaze and cordoned off the area until the incident was handed over to Northern Powergrid at 6.22pm.

Nobody is believed to have been injured.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR MONDAY



SCARY CLOWN MANNEQUIN APPEARS IN CHESTERFIELD SHOP WINDOW- AND SOME SHOPPERS AREN’T THRILLED ABOUT IT