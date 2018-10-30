Stapleford firefighter injured when aerosol can explodes after children flee house fire

A firefighter from Stapleford suffered a leg injury when an aerosol canister exploded during a house fire in Sandiacre.

The fire crew was called,along with a crew from Ilkeston Fire Station just before 1am today, Tuesday 30 October.

Crews respond to the incident. Image courtesy of Stapleford Fire Station

Before the crews arrived, two adults and three children managed to evacuate.

The blaze was brought under control by four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, and using hosereel jets, which took around two hours.

One of the team sustained the injury as he dealt with the fire, when a small aerosol canister exploded hitting in the leg.

He was checked over by East Midlands Ambulance service but did not require any further treatment.