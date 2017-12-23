Stagecoach to increase bus fares in Chesterfield

Stagecoach bus passengers in Chesterfield will have to pay higher fares in 2018.

From Tuesday, January 2, the price of single fares will increase by 10p and returns will increase by 20p or 30p.

John Young, commercial director at Stagecoach Yorkshire, blamed the rises on increased operating costs and cuts to public sector spending.

As well as increases on all single and return fares, the Chesterfield Dayrider will also go up to £3.70, while the price of a Chesterfield Dayrider Plus will be £4.40.

The seven-day Megarider will be £12.30 and the 28-day version will be £47.

Stagecoach's Chesterfield seven-day Megarider Plus will be £14.30, with the four-week price being £55.

The Sheffield Megarider Plus will cost £17.50 for a seven-day ticket and £68 for a 28-day ticket.

The price of a child Chesterfield Dayrider Plus will be £2.70.