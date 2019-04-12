Stagecoach is planning on making changes to these bus services in Chesterfield

Stagecoach is proposing to make some changes to bus services in Chesterfield from July due to a 'decline in passenger numbers'.

The services are 2, 2a and 91 between Holymoorside, Walton and Chesterfield.

The two main changes are:

- To change the daytime frequency from every 45 minutes to a bus every hour

- To route the service via Walton

Councillor for Walton and Holymoorside, Martin Thacker, said: "It was only a few months ago that I met with Stagecoach bosses to discuss concerns about changes to the service for Holymoorside residents. Within a short space of time I find it disappointing that we are once again putting a consultation to local people, which can only be a detriment to rural communities. I have received a number of calls from anxious residents who are worried about the impact on their lives as a result of these proposals. I do not support Stagecoach in this respect and urge them to think again."

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: "We need to make some changes to our services to ensure their long term sustainability. Changes to our services in Holymoorside are needed as our current service 91 is not covering its running costs.

"We propose to combine services 2/2a and 91 during the day, with a bus serving Green Farm Estate/Loundsley Green, Chesterfield town centre, Walton and Holymoorside. Moorland View Road and Greenways will no longer be served by services 2 or 2a.

"Service 90 will continue to serve Walton and will serve both Moorland View Road and Greenways on a half hourly basis, replacing service 2 and 2a. The 90 will continue to serve Chatsworth Road between Boythorpe Road and Walton Road.



"The new service will operate hourly between Holymoorside and Chesterfield. Between Chesterfield and Green Farm, the route will not change and will continue to be served by two journeys per hour."

The spokesperson added: ""The two X17 journeys which commence at Holymoorside on weekday mornings will now begin at Walton shops. The Monday to Saturday afternoon journey which finishes at Holymoorside will finish at Walton shops. This is due to the extremely low passenger usage on this section of the route – an average of only one passenger per journey.

"Service 2b and 91 evening and Sunday journeys will continue to run the current route and the times will be unchanged.

"We have tried very hard to come up with a solution that causes the minimum adverse impact to our customer. We would welcome any comments or feedback you may have on these proposals."

Submit your feedback on the changes to Stagecoach by May 5 here