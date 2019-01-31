Stagecoach announces price increase for Chesterfield bus fares

Stagecoach has announced a number of price increases for bus tickets in Chesterfield due to a ‘challenging economic environment’.

From February 3, some single fares will increase by 10p or 20p.

The price of a Chesterfield Child Dayrider Plus ticket will be £2.80, with seven-day and 28-day options now available, at £9 and £36 respectively.

The Chesterfield Dayrider, valid for unlimited travel on Stagecoach buses in Chesterfield, will cost £3.90, with the Chesterfield Dayrider Plus priced at £4.60.

The seven-day Megarider will be £13 and the 28-day version will be £50.

The Chesterfield Dayrider Plus, valid for unlimited travel in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas, will be £4.60. The seven-day version will be priced at £15.30 and the 28 day, £59.

John Young, commercial director at Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We strive to keep fares as low as possible for all our customers, with a wide range of tickets and discounts available across our services. We are pleased to be able to offer the 5 for a fiver and Eveningrider tickets to customers in new areas, which we hope will encourage leisure travel at an attractive price.

“However, we face a challenging economic environment due to rising operating costs and cuts to public sector spending on buses, meaning we have had to reassess our pricing strategy.

Any group of two to five people travelling together on weekends and bank holidays can purchase a group ticket for £5. This ticket will allow travel on Stagecoach buses across the whole of South and West Yorkshire (not including services X10, X62 and 737), between Sheffield and Chesterfield and within the Chesterfield Megarider Plus Zone.

An extension of the Eveningrider ticket will also allow customers to travel across the same area, for £2.50 after 6pm any night.

The Sheffield Megarider Plus ticket, which was valid on Stagecoach buses in Sheffield, the Sheffield Supertram, as well as services to Chesterfield and in the Chesterfield Megarider Zone, will be replaced by the South Yorkshire Plus ticket. This will cover the same boundaries plus all Stagecoach services in South Yorkshire including Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, as well as service 28 to Pontefract and 59 to Wakefield. This ticket will cost £6 for a day, £19 for seven days and £74 for 28 days.