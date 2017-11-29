Staff member and customer 'threatened with hammer' in Derbyshire shop robbery

A member of staff and a customer were threatened with a hammer in an early morning robbery at a Derbyshire shop.

At around 7am on Monday, November 27, three men and a woman entered Newlands Newsagents, on Newlands Road, Riddings and threatened a staff member and a customer with a hammer.

They took cigarettes, alcohol and cash before leaving in a car which was parked outside.

The gang all wore black clothing and had hoods up.

They are investigating whether the robbery is linked to one that happened at the Co-op in Store Road, Pinxton, at 7am the day before. Three men stole cigarettes.

They want to hear from any witnesses, or anyone in the area who has CCTV or dashboard camera footage from the street at around the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Richard Marshall on 101 quoting reference number 17000516337.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.