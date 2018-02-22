St Mary’s students aim for world-class result in Dream Car Art Contest

Pupils at a Chesterfield secondary school got creative as part of a worldwide art competition.

The students of St Mary’s Catholic High School took part in Toyota’s ‘Dream Car Art Contest’, which encourages children aged 15 years or younger to hand-draw their dream cars.

Since its launch in 2004, the global competition has seen more than three million entries.

Vertu Toyota Chesterfield has supported the competition, by awarding its own prizes to the top four drawings at the school. Paul Garfoot and former St Mary’s pupil John Wood, who both work at the Lockoford Lane dealership, presented the winners with art prizes at the school.

The first place in the 12-15 age category was awarded to 13-year-old Georgia Hardwick, who created a car that was inspired by saving the environment, clearing plastic from the ocean and recycling materials.

Malavika Krishnan received second place in the same category and Ruby Higham was presented with the third prize.

An additional award was given to Marcel Wasiak, who came in first place in the 8-11 age category.

The students’ artwork will now be entered in the national competition and then, if successful, advance to the global contest. The winners will be invited to attend an awards ceremony in Japan, this August.

Paul Garfoot, sales manager at Vertu Toyota Chesterfield said: “It was fantastic to visit St Mary’s to present some of today’s pupils with their prizes. It has been amazing for Vertu Toyota Chesterfield to get involved with a community project that has been creative and a little bit different.

“The level of artwork and the enthusiasm that the pupils have shown at St Mary’s has been outstanding, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them were working with me in the future! I wish them good luck with their entries in the global competition and hope that we can collaborate with the school again.”

Craig Longmuir, head of art at St Mary’s Catholic High School added: “I was very pleased to be approached by Paul and John, to get involved with the ‘Toyota Dream Car Competition’.

“We immediately advertised the opportunity to pupils in our art classes, who were eager to take part, and many lunchtime sessions in the art room have been busy with ingenious and imaginative designs being created. We were very happy with the results, the winners were delighted with their prizes, and we look forward to participating again next year.”