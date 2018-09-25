Splendour Festival, Rescue Rooms and Pale Waves at Dot To Dot all up for prestigious awards

Splendour Festival, Rescue Rooms and Pales Waves at Dot to Dot are among the cream of the live music sector to have been named as finalists in this year’s national industry awards organised by Live UK.

All three are part of the DHP Family promotions stable.

Rescue Rooms makes the final three of the venues under 800 capacity having celebrated its 15th birthday last year with BBC 6 Music DJ and champion of independent venues Steve Lamacq returning to play a special set.

Opened by DHP Family in 2003 as a place to host cutting edge live music, the venue has been described as a ‘jewel in the crown’ of Nottingham’s live music and is an important destination on the touring circuit for emerging acts.

Nick Walters, the venue’s general manager, said: “Really pleased to have been nominated for such a cool award, especially during our 15th anniversary.

“This shows that independent venues are here to stay and are part of our DNA to promote new music and acts.

“Big thanks to everybody who makes Rescue Rooms the place it is and everybody who visits it.”

DHP’s multi-venue festival Dot to Dot is in the running for Best Festival Appearance by Pale Waves following sets in Bristol, Manchester and Nottingham.

The Nottingham headquartered company is also behind the Spectacle of the Year as the promoter of American indie-rock band The War On Drugs biggest ever UK show at Alexandra Palace which delivered ‘intimacy on a grand scale’ according to The Guardian.

Splendour is also up for Best Festival for its 10th birthday celebrations this summer, headlined by Paloma Faith.

Meanwhile, Wai Mundia, head of concerts assistants and PA to the managing director at DHP, has been named as an Unsung Hero finalist.

George Akins, DHP Family managing director, said: “I’m so happy to see my right arm, Wai Mundia, make the final three for unsung hero.

“Her impact across my whole company is incredible and I always seem to get the glory she so richly deserves.

“She is one of the greats, vote for her.”

Now in their ninth year, the awards recognise excellence and talent among promoters, venue operators, festival organisers and agents, through to artiste managers, tour managers, show producers, brand impact and record label partnerships.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 11, following the annual conference and networking event Live UK Summit.

DHP Family were big winners at last year’s awards, walking off with the coveted National Promoter of the Year as well as Best Venue for Rock City.

Under the awards rules, DHP were not eligible to enter those categories this year.