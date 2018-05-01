Spireites supporter reunited with the lady who saved his life

A Spireites supporter who fell seriously ill during a match has been reunited with the woman who helped save his life.

Alec Freeman was watching Chesterfield FC take on Lincoln City at the Proact Stadium last month when he collapsed in the East Stand.

Representatives from the Air Ambulance Service and St John Ambulance receive the proceeds of a collection organised by Chesterfield FC Community Trust. Chesterfield chairman Mike Warner is pictured fourth from the right alongside Alec Freeman, whose life was saved at Chesterfield's game against Lincoln City. Picture by Tina Jenner.

Alec received CPR from St John Ambulance first-aider Carol Crompton before an air ambulance landed on the pitch and flew him to hospital in Derby.

On Saturday, he was reunited with Carol in the Brampton Brewery 1866 Lounge before Spireites officials welcomed him as a guest to watch his side play Wycombe Wanderers.

Alec said: “Meeting Carol was very emotional.

“It’s hard to say how thankful I am to Carol for what she did for me.

“Saying ‘thank you’ just doesn’t seem enough,” he added.

Carol’s life-saving contribution saw her presented with an Award of Merit by the club, handed over by Alec.

Representatives from the Air Ambulance Service and St John Ambulance attended the Spireites game against Wycombe at the weekend to receive the proceeds of a collection.

A total of £3,700 was raised at Chesterfield’s game against Notts County in March, meaning that each organisation received £1,850.

The collection was organised by the Chesterfield FC Community Trust in recognition of the life-saving efforts of both organisations during the game against Lincoln on Saturday, March 10 – which was delayed for around 30 minutes following the incident.

For more information about St John Ambulance, visit www.sja.org.uk

For more information about the air ambulance service, go to www. theairambulanceservice.org.uk