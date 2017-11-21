'Speeders, think of the consequences of your actions'

The parents of a teenager who suffered life-changing injuries after he was hit by a speeding motorcyclist are backing a campaign urging drivers and riders to slow down.

Joe Boyer, of Derwent View, Mastin Moor, suffered multiple injuries - including a brain injury and fractures to his spine, hip, pelvis and legs - when a biker ploughed into him as he was crossing a road on Lowgates, Staveley, last year.

Joe Boyer in hospital after the horrific crash. Picture submitted.

Following the crash, Joe's family instructed expert specialist injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help secure the 15-year-old access to the specialist rehabilitation he requires to make the best recovery possible from his injuries.

RELATED STORY: Schoolboy using baking to aid recovery after horror smash



Joe's family is now using Road Safety Week to urge drivers and riders to kill their speed.

Mum Marie, 41, said: "Our family know only too well the devastation that can be caused by the selfish and reckless actions of those who think it is acceptable to break the law and speed.

"The last 18 months since the accident have been a real struggle as all the family, but especially Joe, have tried to come to terms with how his life was turned upside down in a split-second.

Joe Boyer before the crash. Picture submitted.

"I would appeal to those who flout the speed limit to think of the consequences of their actions.

"Is arriving somewhere a minute or two early really worth the potential years of hurt and pain you can cause others by being responsible for a crash?"

Joe was crossing the A619 with friends on April 23, 2016, when a Kawasaki being ridden by Michael Sawyer hit him at over 60mph.

Joe was dragged along the road by the bike before being thrown into a wall, leaving him with a severe brain injury, fractures to his spine, hip, pelvis, legs and ribs as well as lacerations across his body.

The teenager was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital where he remained in a coma for three weeks.

He had to learn to walk and talk again as well as re-learn other simple tasks many of which we all take for granted.

He also needed multiple skin grafts where the road's surface had burned and torn his skin.

Brave Joe is continuing to receive rehabilitation as a result of his injuries but is making progress.

He was pleased to be able to attend Netherthorpe School on an almost full time basis from September.

In January, Sawyer, 41, of Upper New Walk, Leicester, was sentenced to three years in prison and handed a five-and-a-half-year driving ban after he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Joe's dad Neil said: "We can never thank enough the staff at the air ambulance and Sheffield Children's Hospital for saving our Joe.

"While we are so proud of him for the progress he has made we are aware that Joe faces an uncertain future.

"He still has dreams and aspirations and we hope he will achieve at least some of them.

"He still has a long way to go to overcome the injuries caused by the motorcyclist who was travelling well over twice the speed limit for the road.

"We are trying to look to the future and hope that our story acts as a reminder of the dangers and life-changing consequences of speeding."

Caroline Mitchell, specialist serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, added: "Road safety is a cause we are passionate about as we see first-hand on a daily basis the impact that speeding can have on people’s lives.

"Joe's experience is sadly one of many stories I could tell regarding the devastation caused by irresponsible actions.

"Irwin Mitchell is proud to support Brake in its work in reducing serious injury and fatalities on the roads.

"We implore drivers and riders to stick to the speed limit and drive responsibly so other families don't have to go through a similar experience to that which Joe and his family have endured."