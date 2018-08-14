Specsavers treat Chesterfield’s long-serving members of staff to dinner

Employees who have clocked up 445 years service between them have been treated to a celebratory dinner.

The 35 workers have amassed at least five years’ service each at Specsavers opticians and hearing centre in Chesterfield.

Optometrist director Nazir Hassen opened the store in 1994 and is the longest serving member of staff. Julie Gregory, customer assistant and Sarah Nelson, store manager each have 18 years’ service each and Gareth Webster, now a retail director, began working at the store in 2002 as a 19-year- old assistant.

Angie Lee, administrator, has worked at the store for 14 years. She said: “It’s a great place to work and the annual get-together is just one of the ways our management team looks after us.”

Vicki Bainbridge, director at the Burlington Street store said: ‘We feel so lucky to have such a loyal group of people working with us. A few years ago we started a tradition of taking our longer serving staff out for a celebratory dinner and gradually the number of people joining us for the meal has grown and grown.”