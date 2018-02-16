Specialist fire appliances in Derbyshire could be scrapped

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is to hold a consultation into reducing some of its specialist appliances, it has been announced.

At a meeting yesterday, the Fire and Rescue Authority (FRA) approved outline plans to start a consultation on proposals to remove the aerial ladder platform at Buxton Fire Station and reduce the number of water rescue units from four to two - scrapping the services from Chesterfield and Matlock and operate with one in Buxton and Kingsway.

The fire service said that over the past 10 years there has been a significant reduction in the number of incidents attended, resulting in a reduction in the number of mobilisations of both fire and specialist appliances.

Due to the reduction the Fire and Rescue Authority requested a review.

Speaking after the meeting, deputy chief fire officer, Gavin Tomlinson, said: “The review of specialist appliances is a project, within the Integrated Risk Management Plan 2017/21, to ensure the service continues to provide the most efficient and effective fire and rescue service to the communities of Derbyshire.

“Over the last 10 years the service has seen over a 50 per cent reduction in the number of incidents it responds to and as such, a review of the specialist vehicles and response to incidents has highlighted where the service can be more efficient and effective in how it operates.

“The Fire and Rescue Authority has today approved consultations in respect of proposals to remove the aerial ladder platform at Buxton and proposals to reduce our water rescue unit provision from four to two."

He added: “The timing of the commencement of the consultation and any potential changes to specialist provision within the service will be managed by the chief fire officer through the life of the IRMP which runs from 2017-21.”