Spanish students are coming to Chesterfield and you could get paid for hosting them

Host families are needed for Spanish students who are coming to Chesterfield in the summer.

The first group will arrive on June 28 for two weeks, the second group will arrive on June 28 for four weeks and the third group will arrive on July 5 for three weeks.

Coordinator Linda McGregor said: "They are visiting to attend English lessons at Parkside School every day and are quite independent, using a bus pass to get to town each morning and back home each evening.

"They're out every Saturday on trips too.

"Host family payment is £125 per week and families are only allowed to host one Spanish student."

For more details, contact Linda by emailing linda@thechesterfieldcentre.uk or calling 07824827134.