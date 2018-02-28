Somersall Rangers Hurricans score a new kit in competition

It’s game on for Somersall Rangers Hurricanes who are dressed to impressed after winning a full team kit through E.ON’s Power Kicks competition.

The Chesterfield-based football team of under 10 year olds are now wearing their new orange team kit for home matches.

Mark Jackson, who has been coaching the team for the last two and a half years, entered the competition on behalf of the youngsters. He said: “Once I heard we’d won, I let the kids choose by vote what colour shirt, shorts and socks they wanted. I felt it was important to let them be a part of the decision-making process, and they’re so proud now when they pull on their new orange shirts.

“Somersall Rangers is an FA Charter Standard Club, helping youngsters to develop their footballing skills and enjoy the game, starting at a grassroots level and running teams from under seven year olds right up to under 18s.

“The Hurricanes, our under 10 team, are having a decent season, playing well together as a team and enjoying their matches. With their new kits now, they’re excited about the rest of the season.”

Michael Lewis, chief executive of E.ON, said: “I hope this new kit brings Somersall Rangers Hurricanes luck in their remaining matches this season!

“We love running initiatives like this because just as we’re helping our customers in the way they need it most - helping them to only use the energy they need, when they need it, we try to work in a similar way in our communities, providing the support to local groups that they tell us they need.”