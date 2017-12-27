SNOW WARNING: Up to 10cm possible in Derbyshire on Friday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow for Derbyshire on Friday.

The warning is in force from 3am to 12pm.

It states: "A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move eastwards over the UK.

"With cold air in place, a spell of snow looks likely to develop on its eastern edge.

"Above around 100 metres, 2-5 cm is possible quite widely, and up to 10 cm over higher ground.

"Some places to the east of the Pennines may see some accumulating snow to lower levels."

ICE ALERT: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for East Midlands

