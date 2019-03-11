Snow closes four roads in High Peak

Four roads in the High Peak are closed due to the wintry weather and drivers are warned to take care as there may be icy patches elsewhere.

The roads which are closed are the A6024 Holme Moss, A537 / A54 Cat and Fiddle, A57 Snake Pass and A53 Axe Edge.

Gritters have been out throughout the night on primary and secondary routes across the county.

The teams will be working this morning to reopen the closed routes.

With freezing conditions and high winds during the night, along with rain, sleet and snow in some areas, there may be icy patches even on treated roads so take extra care when travelling.

Check back for updates.