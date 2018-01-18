Snow and ice leads to travel disruption in parts of Derbyshire

Snow and ice has been causing disruption in some areas of Derbyshire, with four roads expected to stay closed until Friday.

Buxton and parts of the High Peak have been the areas worse affected, with a mixture of rain, sleet and snow showers leading to some tricky driving conditions.

Queuing traffic in Buxton on Friday evening following a day of wintry showers.

A Met Office yellow warning remains in force for Derbyshire, with further wintry showers expected overnight and the danger of widespread ice forming on wet surfaces.

Derbyshire County Council said the A537 Cat and Fiddle, A53 Leek Road, A57 Snake Pass and A6024 Holme Moss remained closed and were not expected to reopen until Friday morning at the earliest.

A council spokesperson added: "All gritting teams from depots in the north of the county are out on principal routes affected by snow trying to keep roads open.

"Gritters throughout the county are on standby to treat all primary routes when conditions ease with a break in showers expected at around 9pm.

"We'll continue to monitor conditions overnight and respond accordingly as further snow and rain is forecast.

"Motorists are urged to avoid travel in the High Peak and take care in the morning as there may be ice, particularly on untreated roads."