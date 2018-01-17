SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Derbyshire Times...

Here’s just some of what you’ll be reading in this week’s paper...

Find out the two companies behind 600 new jobs at Markham Vale.

We were with the Spireites superfan who celebrated his 50th birthday this week - something doctors and medics believed would not happen as a result of several serious health scares.

Meet the former homeless man with a message for other rough sleepers on how he turned his life around.

We joined football heroes Harry Maguire and his brother Laurence as the Leicester and Chesterfield stars returned to their old school in Chesterfield to give an inspirational talk to pupils.

Find out how many people turned to Chesterfield’s foodbank over the Christmas period so they wouldn’t go hungry.

Fill in the voucher and head down to Ritzy’s Bar to enjoy a glass of Prosecco for £1.

And of course there’s also your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest Spireites and sport headlines dominate the back pages.