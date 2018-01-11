SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Derbyshire Times?

Here’s just some of what you’ll be reading in this week’s Derbyshire Times...

Chesterfield residents have been urged to support local businesses by a local bar manager forced to close his venue due to falling footfall and rising business rates.

We have the latest from former Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham, after she recently announced she is expecting a ‘rainbow baby.’

There’s a special report on the reasons behind a rise in hate crimes reported since Brexit.

We reveal how many drivers were caught speeding on the M1 between Tibshelf services and junction 29a making four cameras positioned there the county’s most profitable in 2017.

There’s £1,000 worth of gym prizes up for grabs to help start your new year health kick.

And of course there’s also your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest Spireites and sport headlines dominate the back pages.