SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Derbyshire Times...

There’s a cry for help from the boss of a homelessness charity after a rough sleeper was found dead in a Chesterfield building over Christmas.

See pictures of when Peter Pan Panto stars visited children at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

We have the latest on December’s terror arrests.

There’s the second instalment of our look back at who and what made the local headlines in 2017.

We meet the man who is campaigning for Wingfield railway station to again welcome passengers - 50 years after it was closed.

Find out how much a local taxi driver who pledged to walk the equivalent mileage of all the airports in the UK he drives has raised for charity with his inspirational efforts.

Meet the adorable babies who were welcomed to the world on Christmas Day.

Find out all about the local heroes named on the New Year’s Honours list.

And of course there’s also your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest Spireites and sport headlines dominate the back pages.