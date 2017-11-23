SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Derbyshire Times...

Here’s just some of what you’ll be reading in this week’s Derbyshire Times...

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley reveals his fears over the A61 Derbyshire Road.

We have the latest on the topless mermaid row.

Christmas shoebox appeal volunteers have called for urgent help after donations are down on previous years.

See the moment Santa visited Chesterfield and the town centre was lit up for Christmas.

Find out what happened when our reporter Dan Hayes visited Pennsylvania for a tour of three fracking sites.

And of course there’s also your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest Spireites and sport headlines dominate the back pages.