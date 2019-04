A felled tree was 'smouldering' in Old Tupton

Firefighters from Clay Cross and Chesterfield were called to Station New Road at around 11.30am on Monday.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On the scene a felled tree was smouldering.

"Crews used water backpacks and axes to extinguish the fire