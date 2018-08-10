Smoke from large moorland fire in Staffordshire Peak District reaches Chesterfield

Smoke from a large moorland fire in the Staffordshire Peak District has been seen and smelled as far as away as Chesterfield.

Crews from Staffordshire and Derbyshire have been at the scene on The Roaches, between Buxton and Leek, since just after 1.30pm on Thursday.

Wind conditions and the terrain in the area have caused crews issues in accessing the fire safely, and smoke from the blaze has spread across Derbyshire and into parts of South Yorkshire.

Ian Hill tweeted: "Can smell it in Chesterfield."

Helicopter to be used to help fight large moorland fire on The Roaches

It is expected that firefighters will remain at the scene for some time, and road closures are in force, with members of the public being urged to stay away.

A helicopter has been brought in to put water on the fire from above and firefighters have been working with colleagues from Severn Trent, the Peak District National Park and Staffordshire Wildlife Trust to tackle the blaze.

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

The Peak District National Park said Hulme Road and the bordering country lanes around the Roaches ridge remain closed.

Urgent warning issued after members of the public try to walk through large moorland blaze on The Roaches



Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are now taking donations for firefighters involved in the fire, of non perishable food and drinks. Donations can be taken to Leek Community Fire Station between 9am and 5pm.

The Peak District National Park is also inviting donations for their Wildfire Fund. Money raised will be used to repair damage and work towards fire prevention for the future with Peak District Fire Operations Group (FOG) partners.

Pictures and video show large moorland fire on The Roaches

To find out more, click here.