​Sleaford second best in defeat

Matt Evans acknowledged his side weren't good enough in Saturday's loss.

​Matt Evans admitted his Sleaford Town side were bettered all over the pitch by their opponents Sandiacre Town after the Greens fell to a 4-0 loss in Nottinghamshire on Saturday.

Goals from Leo Almond, Jamie Williamson and a brace from Ryan Hlabangana helped the Saints to control the game from early, with Sleaford offering very little in return.

And Evans told the club’s media that it was a footballing lesson for his side, the defeat coming just days after a 2-1 win at Rainworth Miners Welfare in Sleaford’s second game of the new season.

Evans said: “They were so much better than us in every single area. The quality that they brought is what we should aspire to be like.

"We panicked once we conceded, and we couldn’t get into any rhythm, get the ball or play to our strengths and our best players didn’t do what they’re good at.

"Every time we tried to battle our way back into the game, they were so much better than us and were able to move away from us.”

It meant that the Greens were looking for a positive response when they then hosted Southwell City on Tuesday night, after this week’s Standard had gone to press, with Evans confident that some players would be able to return to the side having been missing at Sandiacre.

Attention will then turn to the weekend when they host Gedling Miners Welfare, who had won two of their first three games going into the midweek matches.

Evans added: “Hopefully we can freshen things up on Tuesday – there’s a lot of football being played so it’s good to be able to rotate things – but ultimately we need to have a lot more quality and composure.

"The lads have picked it apart themselves in the dressing room and know where they’ve let themselves down and they’ll look to put it right, which might take a little bit of time because it’s new to a lot of them, but things need to gel and we’ll do all we can to make that happen.”​