A man has had his car, described as a 'skip on wheels' by police, seized after he was found to have no insurance or licence.

Derbyshire Roads Police stopped the car in Long Eaton today.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

They said the driver had no insurance and no licence.

"Lots of tears as it was taken away," Derbyshire Roads Police said. "Pass a driving test, buy insurance and you can have it back. Mum on scene to take him home."