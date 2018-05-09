Six people arrested during four-night crackdown

Six people have been arrested and three vehicles seized during a police operation to target crime in the South Normanton and Alfreton area.

The campaign, which took place over four nights, was set up following a recent spell of vehicle-related crime.

On Wednesday, April 25, a 29-year-old man from Kirkby-in-Ashfield was arrested on suspicion of theft and a car and a lorry were seized after they were seen acting suspiciously on the A38 and M1 roundabout at junction 28.

Officers also stopped a white van and a 29-year-old man from Pinxton was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Both men have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The following day, officers stopped a vehicle in Alfreton and arrested a 39-year-old woman who was wanted by police in Lincolnshire on suspicion of drug offences.

She has been recalled to prison.

Three Barnsley men aged 32, 31 and 24 were also arrested on suspicion of theft from a van on Victoria Road, Pinxton.

They have also been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

During the operation, officers also seized one vehicle which was being driven in the area without valid insurance.

Sergeant James Bowler, of the Alfreton area Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, said: "We set up the initiative in response to a number of recent reports of thefts from vehicles in the Alfreton and South Normanton areas and to take a pre-emptive approach to targeting crime.

"The operation has also helped us gather valuable intelligence and sent out a clear message that we will take positive action against those who commit crime in Derbyshire in the future."